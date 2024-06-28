15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (12) XF (38) VF (45) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1)

