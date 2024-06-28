Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 3,617,048

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

