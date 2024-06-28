Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 3,617,048
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (7)
- Cieszyńskie CN (6)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (7)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (10)
- Niemczyk (9)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search