Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,593

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2098 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

