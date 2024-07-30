Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,593
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2098 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
