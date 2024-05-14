Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,977,961

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

