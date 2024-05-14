Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,977,961
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (5)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- iNumis (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Marciniak (14)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (12)
- NIKO (2)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tempus (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Wu-eL (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search