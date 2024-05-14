30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6280 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (28) XF (36) VF (82) F (4) VG (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (4) F15 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (21) ННР (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)

AURORA (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (1)

GGN (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (4)

Imperial Coin (7)

iNumis (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (9)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Marciniak (14)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (12)

NIKO (2)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (4)

Stare Monety (1)

Tempus (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (1)

Знак (1)