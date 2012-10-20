Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 12,063

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
189302 $
Price in auction currency 180000 CHF
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
207916 $
Price in auction currency 650000 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

