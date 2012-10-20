Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 12,063
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
189302 $
Price in auction currency 180000 CHF
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
207916 $
Price in auction currency 650000 PLN
