Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1838 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1838 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.

Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1333 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

