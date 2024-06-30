Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 5 Groszy 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 172,833

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the RND auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1838 MW at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

