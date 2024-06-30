Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 172,833
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the RND auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search