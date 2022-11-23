Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 13
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Empire (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55966 $
Price in auction currency 50000 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
29836 $
Price in auction currency 1810000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search