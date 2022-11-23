1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

