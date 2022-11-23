Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 13

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55966 $
Price in auction currency 50000 CHF
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
29836 $
Price in auction currency 1810000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

