Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,734,873

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2981 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

