10 Groszy 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2981 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (15) VF (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (11)

Wójcicki (2)

Знак (1)