Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 288,292

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1838 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1838 "Straight tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1838 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search