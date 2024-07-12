Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1838 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 288,292
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1838 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1838 "Straight tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
