Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1838 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1838 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Poland 3 Grosze 1838 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1838 "Fan tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

