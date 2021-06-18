Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1838 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1838 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1838 "Fan tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search