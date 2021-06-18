3 Grosze 1838 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1838 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition No grade (1)