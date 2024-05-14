1 Grosz 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1838 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

