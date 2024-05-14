Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1838 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1838 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 487,548

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1838 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1838 MW at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

