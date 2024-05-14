Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 487,548
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1838 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
