1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 10,435
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5940 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4014 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
