Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 10,435

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5940 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4014 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Empire - September 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1838 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search