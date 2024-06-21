1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

