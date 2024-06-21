3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (22) XF (78) VF (154) F (6) VG (1) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) VF35 (7) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7) PCGS (4) RNGA (1) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)

Auctiones (2)

AURORA (4)

Bereska (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (6)

COINSNET (9)

Empire (5)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

GGN (7)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (20)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (13)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (21)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (14)

Numision (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (33)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (39)

WDA - MiM (8)

Wójcicki (18)

Знак (1)