Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,996,247

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • Empire (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GGN (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (21)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (33)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (39)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (18)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1838 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search