3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,996,247
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
