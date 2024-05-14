Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,410,113

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

