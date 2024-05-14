15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (3) XF (17) VF (26) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (2)

Marciniak (4)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (3)

Rare Coins (8)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Stare Monety (4)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (4)