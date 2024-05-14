Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,410,113
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1838 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
