Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 302

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4080 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19236 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
12137 $
Price in auction currency 10780 EUR
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

