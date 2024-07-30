Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 302
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4080 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19236 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
12137 $
Price in auction currency 10780 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
