3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4080 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

