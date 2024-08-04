Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Coins of Poland 1836

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 MW
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 81

Silver coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 337
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 517
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ Narrow tail
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ Wide tail
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 203
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 234
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 168
Obverse 10 Groszy 1836 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1836 MW
10 Groszy 1836 MW
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 5 Groszy 1836 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1836 MW
5 Groszy 1836 MW
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1836 MW Straight tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1836 MW Straight tail
3 Grosze 1836 MW Straight tail
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Grosze 1836 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1836 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1836 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Grosz 1836 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1836 MW
1 Grosz 1836 MW
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1 Grosz 1836 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1836 MW
1 Grosz 1836 MW Restrike
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 3

Commemorative coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ Family
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ Family
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ Family
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. Family
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. Family
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. Family
Average price 54000 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. Family
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. Family
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. Family Restrike
Average price 45000 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Family
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Family
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Family Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike
Average price 250000 $
Sales
0 4
