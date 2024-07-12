Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,196,026

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 731 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (15)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (23)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Superior Galleries (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (13)
  • Знак (2)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1836 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search