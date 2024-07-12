3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 731 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (7) AU (17) XF (47) VF (104) F (11) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (9) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) PL61 (1) Service PCG (5) NGC (4) ННР (2) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

