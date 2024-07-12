Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,196,026
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 731 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
