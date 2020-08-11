1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family". Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family". Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)