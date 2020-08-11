Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family". Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" Unsigned by the medallist Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" Unsigned by the medallist Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 210

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family". Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Superior Galleries (1)
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 11, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
499955 $
Price in auction currency 380000 EUR
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

