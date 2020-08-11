Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family". Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family". Unsigned by the medallist. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
499955 $
Price in auction currency 380000 EUR
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition XF
Selling price
