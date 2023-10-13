1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark П.У.. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 126,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (19) AU (9) XF (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) VF30 (1) SP62 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) PL (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (12) PCGS (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

Künker (4)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (4)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (6)