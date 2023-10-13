Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark П.У.. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 126,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
115119 $
Price in auction currency 11250000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
