Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 210

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark П.У.. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 126,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (6)
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
115119 $
Price in auction currency 11250000 RUB
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Empire - February 21, 2014
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search