Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1836 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1836 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
