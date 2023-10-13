1 Grosz 1836 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1836 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

