Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1836 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1836 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 839,218

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1836 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (11)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1836 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
