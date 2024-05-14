Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 839,218
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1836 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1048 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
