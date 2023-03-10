3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)