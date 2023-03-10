Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Wide tail
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
