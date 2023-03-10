Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Wide tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search