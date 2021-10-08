Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 210

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark Р.П. УТКИНЪ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the RND auction for RUB 62,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
156645 $
Price in auction currency 11250000 RUB
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
87801 $
Price in auction currency 80250 EUR
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 5, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Empire - September 16, 2011
Seller Empire
Date September 16, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

