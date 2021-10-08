1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark Р.П. УТКИНЪ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the RND auction for RUB 62,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

