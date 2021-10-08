Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark Р.П. УТКИНЪ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the RND auction for RUB 62,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
156645 $
Price in auction currency 11250000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
87801 $
Price in auction currency 80250 EUR
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 5, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
