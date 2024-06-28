30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (16) AU (23) XF (74) VF (91) F (12) VG (2) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (7) XF40 (4) VF35 (13) VF30 (1) VF25 (3) F12 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (10) GCN (2) CGC (2)

