Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 2,589,406

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (23)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (20)
  • Wójcicki (14)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Знак (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF40 GCN
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1836 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search