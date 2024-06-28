Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 2,589,406
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF40 GCN
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
