Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 3,330,780

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1836 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search