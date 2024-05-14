Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 3,330,780
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
