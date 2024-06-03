1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

