Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 134,008

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (337) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 45502 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

