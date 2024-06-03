Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 134,008
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (337) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 45502 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
