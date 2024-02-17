Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 5 Groszy 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 159,164

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

