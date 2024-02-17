Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 159,164
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
