5 Groszy 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2) ННР (1) PCGS (2)