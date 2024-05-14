Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 243,815

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1836 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
