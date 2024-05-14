Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1836 MW "Straight tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 243,815
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1836 "Straight tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1836 "Straight tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
