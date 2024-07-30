3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22452 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (24) XF (28) VF (16) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (8) RB (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (8) RNGA (2) NGC (10)

