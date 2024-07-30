Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,007
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22452 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1481 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Naumann
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
