Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,007

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22452 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1481 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Naumann - September 4, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

