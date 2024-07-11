15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

