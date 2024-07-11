Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,450,008

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

