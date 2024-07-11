Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,450,008
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (8)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Знак (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search