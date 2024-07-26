Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark П.У.. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 175,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
156000 $
Price in auction currency 156000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
