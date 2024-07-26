1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark П.У.. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 175,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

