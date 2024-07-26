Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 210

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family" with mark П.У.. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 175,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 254 EUR
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
156000 $
Price in auction currency 156000 USD
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Dorotheum - May 28, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 П.У. "Family" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 "Family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

