3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1836 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

