Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1836 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PL NGC
Selling price
1509 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PL NGC
Selling price
2954 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

