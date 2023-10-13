Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1836 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1836 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PL NGC
Selling price
1509 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PL NGC
Selling price
2954 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

