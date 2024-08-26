Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Copper coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) of Russian protectorate - Poland

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850-1855

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1850 ВМ - 0 501851 ВМ 1,200,164 0 301852 ВМ 1,231,223 0 511853 ВМ 804,396 0 361854 ВМ 352,209 0 101855 ВМ 6,380,227 0 38
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855-1863

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1855 ВМ Wenzel wide 6,380,227 0 731855 ВМ The monogram is narrow 6,380,227 0 201856 ВМ Wenzel wide 4,277,976 0 61856 ВМ The monogram is narrow 4,277,976 0 761857 ВМ 1,908,584 0 611858 ВМ 311,270 0 291859 ВМ 3,718,922 0 1131860 ВМ 1,861,108 0 201861 ВМ 1,564,200 1 821862 ВМ 1,035,618 1 561863 ВМ 2,400,000 0 58
