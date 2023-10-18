Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,861,108

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

