Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VF35 (2)