Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,861,108
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
