Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) of Alexander II - Russia

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855-1867

Yekaterinburg Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1855 ЕМ 20,510,600 - 0 681856 ЕМ 6,000,000 - 0 601857 ЕМ 6,000,000 - 1 401857 ЕМ The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike 6,000,000 R3 0 11858 ЕМ 11,147,200 - 1 661859 ЕМ The crowns are wide 5,871,200 - 0 211859 ЕМ Crowns are narrow 5,871,200 - 0 541860 ЕМ 2,838,400 - 1 441861 ЕМ 2,276,800 - 0 701862 ЕМ 3,072,000 - 1 641863 ЕМ 1,011,200 - 0 131864 ЕМ 566,400 - 0 351865 ЕМ 560,000 R4 0 41866 ЕМ 332,800 - 0 281867 ЕМ 390,400 R2 0 5
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855-1863

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1855 ВМ Wenzel wide 6,380,227 - 0 731855 ВМ The monogram is narrow 6,380,227 R1 0 201856 ВМ Wenzel wide 4,277,976 R1 0 61856 ВМ The monogram is narrow 4,277,976 - 0 761857 ВМ 1,908,584 - 0 611858 ВМ 311,270 - 0 291859 ВМ 3,718,922 - 0 1131860 ВМ 1,861,108 - 0 201861 ВМ 1,564,200 - 1 821862 ВМ 1,035,618 - 1 561863 ВМ 2,400,000 - 0 58
