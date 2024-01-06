Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,510,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 675. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (7)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search