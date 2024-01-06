Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,510,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 675. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

