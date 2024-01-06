Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 675. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

