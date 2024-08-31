Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1855

Copper coins (Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 187
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint Wenzel wide
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint The monogram is narrow
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 60

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ
5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 121

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1855 СПБ HI New type
Reverse Rouble 1855 СПБ HI New type
Rouble 1855 СПБ HI New type
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 383
Obverse Poltina 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Reverse Poltina 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Poltina 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Average price 270 $
Sales
1 300
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 418
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1854-1858
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1854-1858
20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1854-1858
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 126
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Average price 90 $
Sales
1 175
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1855 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1855 MW Warsaw Mint
10 Kopeks 1855 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Average price 160 $
Sales
1 264

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 117
Obverse 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Average price 170 $
Sales
2 67
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 18
