Home
Catalog
Russia
1855
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Home
Catalog
Russia
1855
Coins of Russia 1855
Select a category
All
Copper
Gold
Silver
Copper coins (Alexander II)
1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
101
1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
187
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
68
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Wenzel wide
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
73
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
The monogram is narrow
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
20
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
85
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
60
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
121
Silver coins
Rouble 1855 СПБ HI New type
Average price
610 $
Sales
0
383
Poltina 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Average price
270 $
Sales
1
300
25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
418
20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1854-1858
Average price
140 $
Sales
1
126
10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Average price
90 $
Sales
1
175
10 Kopeks 1855 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
69
5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Average price
160 $
Sales
1
264
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Average price
340 $
Sales
0
19
3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Average price
450 $
Sales
0
28
2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ
Average price
540 $
Sales
0
31
2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
117
1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
46
1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
21
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Average price
170 $
Sales
2
67
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
38
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
18
