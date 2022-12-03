Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,442,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 834. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

