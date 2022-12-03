Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,442,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 834. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
