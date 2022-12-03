Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 834. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

