Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 102,630

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

