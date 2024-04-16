Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1855 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 102,630
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
