Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

