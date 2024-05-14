Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,1 - 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
