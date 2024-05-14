Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,1 - 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

