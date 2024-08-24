Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Copper coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) of Alexander II - Russia
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855-1867
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1855 ЕМ 6,442,400 - 0 851856 ЕМ 6,000,000 - 0 1281857 ЕМ 6,000,000 - 0 881858 ЕМ The crowns are big 6,969,600 - 0 901858 ЕМ Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large 6,969,600 R3 0 201859 ЕМ The crowns are big 3,833,600 - 0 361859 ЕМ Small crowns 3,833,600 - 0 751860 ЕМ - R3 0 71861 ЕМ 192,000 - 1 811862 ЕМ 992,000 - 0 181863 ЕМ 300,800 R1 0 231864 ЕМ 403,200 R 0 291865 ЕМ 121,600 R1 0 161866 ЕМ 326,400 R1 0 261867 ЕМ 83,200 R2 0 13
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855-1861Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1855 ВМ 400,000 R 0 601860 ВМ - R3 0 11861 ВМ 3,160,000 R 1 108
