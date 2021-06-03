Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) BN (4) PL (4) Service NGC (4)