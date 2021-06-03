Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 83,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
10132 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

