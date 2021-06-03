Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 83,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
10132 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search