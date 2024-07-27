Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ. The crowns are big (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The crowns are big

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ The crowns are big - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ The crowns are big - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,969,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 with mark ЕМ. The crowns are big. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2177 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

