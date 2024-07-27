Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ. The crowns are big (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The crowns are big
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,969,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 with mark ЕМ. The crowns are big. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2177 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (7)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (21)
- RedSquare (6)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WCN (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search