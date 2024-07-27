Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ. The crowns are big (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 with mark ЕМ. The crowns are big. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2177 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (43) AU (23) XF (11) VF (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (19) MS63 (6) MS62 (4) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (11) BN (20) Service ННР (20) NGC (6) RNGA (5) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (4)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (21)

RedSquare (6)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (6)

WCN (1)

Восточно-европейский (1)

Знак (1)