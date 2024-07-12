Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

