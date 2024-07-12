Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1857 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
