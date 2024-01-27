Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 326,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 66,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 66600 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 33300 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

