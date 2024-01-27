Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 326,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 66,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 66600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 33300 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
