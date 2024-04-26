Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 403,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search