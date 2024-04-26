Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 403,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

