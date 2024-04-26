Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (10) VF (6) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (2)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

Rare Coins (9)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)