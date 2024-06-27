Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ. Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,969,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 with mark ЕМ. Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 24800 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search