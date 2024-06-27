Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ. Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ Small crown obverse Reverse crown is large - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ Small crown obverse Reverse crown is large - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,969,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 with mark ЕМ. Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 24800 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

