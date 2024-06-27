Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ. Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1858 with mark ЕМ. Small crown obverse. Reverse crown is large. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (3) VF (2) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) BN (1) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)