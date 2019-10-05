Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24946 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 35,250. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) PF64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)