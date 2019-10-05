Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24946 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 35,250. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
2757 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
2462 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
