Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24946 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 35,250. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
2757 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
2462 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

