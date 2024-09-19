Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2370 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 155. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
