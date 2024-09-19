Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,1 - 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2370 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 155. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

