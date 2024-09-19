Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2370 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 155. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)