Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) BN (2) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)