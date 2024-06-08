Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 121,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
