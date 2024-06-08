Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 121,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1865 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search